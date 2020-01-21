Search

Advanced search

'An incredible journey': Joy at improved Ofsted rating for academy

PUBLISHED: 13:28 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 21 January 2020

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust

Archant

A primary school which was previously placed in special measures has been praised for its progress by Ofsted inspectors.

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies TrustKessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Lowestoft-area academy are celebrating following a "Good" Ofsted inspection.

Seven years ago Kessingland Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School was placed in special measures after it was rated by the education watchdog Ofsted as "inadequate."

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies TrustKessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust

After converting to an academy as part of the Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust (DNEAT) in September 2014, Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery was rated as requires improvement in September 2017.

Now the academy, on Field Lane, Kessingland has improved its Ofsted rating once more.

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies TrustKessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust

With the school now rated as 'good' in every area following its Ofsted inspection on December 10/11, Headteacher Mr Adrian Crossland said: "I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted has acknowledged all of the fantastic work that is going on.

"The school has made remarkable progress in the last few years.

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies TrustKessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust

"I am extremely proud of all of the children, staff, parents, governors and the Trust who have worked as a team to make the school such a special place to learn."

The inspection report released this week said: "The quality of education is of a good standard.

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies TrustKessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust

"Pupils' work across the curriculum is of a good quality and shows a significant improvement on their previous achievement."

Expressing pride at how all the stakeholders - parents, staff, governors and DNEAT - had worked together to secure the best provision for the children attending the academy, Mr Crossland said: "Everyone has invested commitment, time and resources into the school community; supportive staff understand the local context and challenges that the school has faced and the Trust and governors continue to ensure that leaders meet high expectations.

"It was extremely pleasing that all of the areas identified for improvement had already been acknowledged within the school's own improvement priorities. "The school will continue to work hard to improve these aspects further as it moves towards achieving an 'Outstanding' judgement in the future."

Chief executive of DNEAT, Oliver Burwood, said: "I am so pleased that Kessingland has achieved this fantastic outcome.

"It's been an incredible journey for an academy that was in special measures and which is now recognised as good."

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

Opportunities were missed to prevent six young children being harmed by parents

A father was jailed after shaking his daughter to death - one of the six cases which formed part of the review. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/PA Wire

Toby Carvery shuts for total refit creating 12 new jobs

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston has closed for a three week refurbishment Picture: Google

Tottenham v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Ondrej Duda is likely to be a key figure for Norwich City at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists