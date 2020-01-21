'An incredible journey': Joy at improved Ofsted rating for academy

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery is celebrating a �Good� Ofsted inspection. Picture: The Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust Archant

A primary school which was previously placed in special measures has been praised for its progress by Ofsted inspectors.

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Lowestoft-area academy are celebrating following a "Good" Ofsted inspection.

Seven years ago Kessingland Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School was placed in special measures after it was rated by the education watchdog Ofsted as "inadequate."

After converting to an academy as part of the Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust (DNEAT) in September 2014, Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy and Nursery was rated as requires improvement in September 2017.

Now the academy, on Field Lane, Kessingland has improved its Ofsted rating once more.

With the school now rated as 'good' in every area following its Ofsted inspection on December 10/11, Headteacher Mr Adrian Crossland said: "I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted has acknowledged all of the fantastic work that is going on.

"The school has made remarkable progress in the last few years.

"I am extremely proud of all of the children, staff, parents, governors and the Trust who have worked as a team to make the school such a special place to learn."

The inspection report released this week said: "The quality of education is of a good standard.

"Pupils' work across the curriculum is of a good quality and shows a significant improvement on their previous achievement."

Expressing pride at how all the stakeholders - parents, staff, governors and DNEAT - had worked together to secure the best provision for the children attending the academy, Mr Crossland said: "Everyone has invested commitment, time and resources into the school community; supportive staff understand the local context and challenges that the school has faced and the Trust and governors continue to ensure that leaders meet high expectations.

"It was extremely pleasing that all of the areas identified for improvement had already been acknowledged within the school's own improvement priorities. "The school will continue to work hard to improve these aspects further as it moves towards achieving an 'Outstanding' judgement in the future."

Chief executive of DNEAT, Oliver Burwood, said: "I am so pleased that Kessingland has achieved this fantastic outcome.

"It's been an incredible journey for an academy that was in special measures and which is now recognised as good."