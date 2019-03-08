Deputy takes over as principal at Lowestoft Sixth Form College

New Lowestoft Sixth Form principal Keith Shiels with East Coast College CEO and principal Stuart Rimmer.

A new principal has been appointed at Lowestoft Sixth Form College, a year after being named runner-up in the national Teacher of the Year awards.

Keith Shiels was shortlisted for a national Teacher of the Year award.

Keith Shiels will take on the role after serving as vice-principal at the college.

Last year, Mr Shiels was shortlisted for the prestigious Teacher of the Year award at the TES Further Education Awards.

Mr Shiels said: "I am delighted to be given this opportunity to lead such a successful college.

"I have inherited some fantastic staff and wonderful student and I am sure the remarkable success of the last four years will be maintained as I continue with the student focused ethos that happy students bring great results.

Keith Shiels was shortlisted for a national Teacher of the Year award.

"For the last two years the college has been rated in the top three sixth form colleges in the country and it is an incredible opportunity to now work with the wider East Coast College to provide a curriculum that matches local requirements and provides a first-class education to local students of all ages to degree level."

After beginning teaching at Benjamin Britten High School in 1985, he took the role of faculty head of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and sport at Lowestoft Sixth Form College when they opened their doors in 2011. He was later promoted to assistant principal.

In 2018, the sixth form college merged with East Coast College, combining academic subjects with established vocational courses to boast a broad range of qualifications and training for the area.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO and principal of East Coast College, said: "We are thrilled with Keith's appointment to lead the sixth form college.

"He has been an integral part of the delivery of outstanding results for our students in the past and has a great deal of innovative ideas for delivering an even better student experience in the future.

"As the East Coast College family, we now have high quality provision that meets every students' needs whether academic, technical, life skills or high education.

"Under Keith's leadership, I am sure our students in the sixth form will thrive and I know staff are pleased about this appointment."