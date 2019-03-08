Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Deputy takes over as principal at Lowestoft Sixth Form College

PUBLISHED: 15:16 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 13 May 2019

New Lowestoft Sixth Form principal Keith Shiels with East Coast College CEO and principal Stuart Rimmer. PHOTO: Deryn Corbett

New Lowestoft Sixth Form principal Keith Shiels with East Coast College CEO and principal Stuart Rimmer. PHOTO: Deryn Corbett

Archant

A new principal has been appointed at Lowestoft Sixth Form College, a year after being named runner-up in the national Teacher of the Year awards.

Keith Shiels was shortlisted for a national Teacher of the Year award. Picture: James Battershill.Keith Shiels was shortlisted for a national Teacher of the Year award. Picture: James Battershill.

Keith Shiels will take on the role after serving as vice-principal at the college.

Last year, Mr Shiels was shortlisted for the prestigious Teacher of the Year award at the TES Further Education Awards.

Mr Shiels said: "I am delighted to be given this opportunity to lead such a successful college.

"I have inherited some fantastic staff and wonderful student and I am sure the remarkable success of the last four years will be maintained as I continue with the student focused ethos that happy students bring great results.

Keith Shiels was shortlisted for a national Teacher of the Year award. Picture: James Battershill.Keith Shiels was shortlisted for a national Teacher of the Year award. Picture: James Battershill.

You may also want to watch:

"For the last two years the college has been rated in the top three sixth form colleges in the country and it is an incredible opportunity to now work with the wider East Coast College to provide a curriculum that matches local requirements and provides a first-class education to local students of all ages to degree level."

After beginning teaching at Benjamin Britten High School in 1985, he took the role of faculty head of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and sport at Lowestoft Sixth Form College when they opened their doors in 2011. He was later promoted to assistant principal.

In 2018, the sixth form college merged with East Coast College, combining academic subjects with established vocational courses to boast a broad range of qualifications and training for the area.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO and principal of East Coast College, said: "We are thrilled with Keith's appointment to lead the sixth form college.

"He has been an integral part of the delivery of outstanding results for our students in the past and has a great deal of innovative ideas for delivering an even better student experience in the future.

"As the East Coast College family, we now have high quality provision that meets every students' needs whether academic, technical, life skills or high education.

"Under Keith's leadership, I am sure our students in the sixth form will thrive and I know staff are pleased about this appointment."

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six-figure refurb for Norwich riverside pub

The Rushcutters has closed for refurbishment. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists