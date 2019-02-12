Search

Pupils help raise awareness of campaign to curb cars from idling outside schools

PUBLISHED: 13:01 15 February 2019

Junior Road Safety Officers from Dell Primary School Academy in Lowestoft have been awarded a Runners Up Prize in an' Anti Idling' competition. Picture: Suffolk Highways.

Junior Road Safety Officers from Dell Primary School Academy in Lowestoft have been awarded a Runners Up Prize in an' Anti Idling' competition. Picture: Suffolk Highways.

Archant

They play a “vital role” in helping to educate fellow pupils at schools across the county.

And Junior Road Safety Officers (JRSOs) from a Lowestoft area primary school have been honoured for their efforts in a special competittion.

The JRSOs from Dell Primary School (Academy) were awarded a runners up prize following an ‘anti-idling’ contest.

With concerns over environmental impacts of vehicle idling, Suffolk Roadsafe launched the anti-idling poster campaign in schools.

A spokesman for the school in Dell Road, Oulton Broad said: “Schools from around the region, who wished to take part, had to design a poster that would raise awareness of the dangers of CO2 emissions from idling engines, especially around built up areas and schools, which was incorporated in the design.

“Junior Road Safety Officers play a vital role in helping educate pupils, through a range of competitions, activities and newsletter information in order to help promote wellbeing and safety of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.”

Admitting they were “very proud” of the Dell Primary children’s efforts, the spokesman added: “Congratulations to all the winners.”

