Long-standing headteacher retires after almost 30 years in Norfolk

Jim Nixon, who is retiring as a headteacher after two decades - Credit: OAT

A long-standing headteacher who has dedicated two decades to leading schools in the county has retired for the second time.

Jim Nixon, who has been a mainstay in Norfolk education since 1994, has held top roles at several schools in the county.

Most recently he served as interim principal at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston from October last year until his retirement this month.

While he started his teaching career as a PE and music teacher in Kent, his first Norfolk role was as assistant principal at St Clement's High School in King's Lynn.

Regional schools commissioner, Dr Tim Coulson, has a tour of City of Norwich School, an Ormiston Academy, with principal Jim Nixon, left, and Nicole McCartney, national director of performance and partnerships at Ormiston Academies Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

He then went on to become deputy headteacher at Taverham High School, before taking on his first headship at Great Yarmouth High School in 2005.

Mr Nixon said: "It has been a real pleasure to be part of the education community in Norfolk here for so long.

"Being a headteacher is a great privilege and I am both pleased and proud to have been able to support and lead students and staff over the years and watch them flourish.

"The key to teaching is building relationships and it is that sense of teamwork and support that sits at the heart of the Ormiston Academy Trust's culture and has made my work so enjoyable.

"I look forward to continuing to cheer on all of the schools I've worked with and seeing what is next on the horizon for them."

After leaving Great Yarmouth, he went on to serve as headteacher at the City of Norwich School in 2009, a post he held until his first retirement in 2017.

However, a year later, he returned to education as a regional advisor for the Ormiston Academy Trust.

And in 2019, he returned to leading schools when he became interim principal of Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

This interim appointment ended up lasting for two years, before he took on the same role at Cliff Park in October 2021.

Aron Whiles, regional director for the east at OAT, said: "While we will all miss working alongside Jim, I have no doubt that his impact will continue to be felt by schools across Norfolk and the Trust more widely for a long time to come.

"He has been an excellent teacher, leader, advisor and friend to so many of us."