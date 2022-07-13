College on course to earn 'oustanding' Ofsted rating

Jane Austen College principal Summer Turner, with some of the school's pupils - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A city secondary school has been told it is on course to earning 'outstanding' status.

Jane Austen College, which is based in Colegate in Norwich, earned high praise from visiting inspectors - as it awaits a full assessment.

And school leaders were told that when that day comes, it is on track to earn the highest rating available.

The school, which is part of the Inspiration Trust, was visited by Ofsted in May - although not as a full inspection.

Its last full assessment from the regulator was held in 2016 when it was rated as good.

But should the school remain on the same path, inspectors said, its next visit could see it earn the highest rating.

Summer Turner, the school's principal, said: "I am delighted to see Ofsted recognise the team's expertise and their commitment to knowledge, character and social justice, which is at the heart of our school community.

"I am immensely proud of our school and its students, today and every day."



