One of Norfolk’s largest academy trusts announces new chief executive
- Credit: Inspiration Trust
One of the region's largest academy trusts has announced its new chief executive.
Gareth Stevens has been appointed by the Inspiration Trust, which runs 14 schools across Norfolk and Suffolk, succeeding Dame Rachel de Souza who will become the children's commissioner for England on March 1.
Previously principal of Hethersett Academy, where he successfully turned the school around from special measures to outstanding within two years, Mr Stevens is currently the trust’s secondary director and provides support to its eight secondary schools.
He said: “I am delighted to be appointed as chief executive and look forward to working with our family of schools to positively impact students' lives. I have the benefit of inheriting an extremely strong team from Dame Rachel and am proud to lead 14 schools at the centre of their communities.”
David Tibble, chairman of the Inspiration Trust, said: “Having worked with Gareth over an eight-year period I am confident that he can continue to build on the strong foundations already in place.
“Following the impact of Covid-19 on our communities and our students’ education, all the trust's resources will be needed to quickly aid their mental, physical and educational recovery.”
Dame Rachel, who was the founding Inspiration Trust chief executive, said she was “pleased to be leaving it in safe hands” to take up her new national role after being named as the replacement for outgoing children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield.
She said: “We have a dedicated team, committed to ensuring every child receives an excellent education. I’m looking forward to seeing the trust go from strength to strength under Gareth’s wonderful leadership.”
The trust oversees secondary schools including Cromer Academy, Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, Thetford Academy, Wayland Academy in Watton and Hewett Academy in Norwich, as well as five primary schools in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
Lord Agnew, the founding chairman of the trust who resigned as a trustee in 2018 saying he needed to focus on his government responsibilities, is also re-joining as a trustee.
Mr Tibble said: “We welcome our founder back to the trust as he adds to the educational expertise, so that our trustees can help to guide Gareth and his team on the next stage of our journey.”