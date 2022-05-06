Hopes launch of £100,000 fund can get region's children singing

Attempts to put a tune into the young people of Norfolk and Suffolk by introducing them to musical instruments has been launched by one of the region's academy trusts.

The Inspiration Trust, which runs 17 schools across the region, has joined up with the Norfolk Community Foundation to launch Music Matters, a new fund devoted to expanding its music offering.

The project has the lofty ambition of raising £100,000 to invest in musical instruments and tuition to make sure background is no barrier to youngsters being able to take up an instrument.

Hethersett Academy pupil Jacob, who was awarded a musical scholarship from the Inspiration Trust - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The fund hopes to attract donations from businesses, individuals and other members of the school communities, to allow the Inspiration Trust to purchase entry level instruments for its schools.

The trust already offers some funding and scholarships for musical tuition, but bosses say this fund will take this to the next level.

Gary Stevens, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, said: "We appreciate that not all children are fortunate enough to be able to access musical instruments and therefore it is important we take steps to ensure these opportunities are accessible for all.

"Consequently, we are delighted that the Norfolk Community Foundation has opened a fund that will allow us to continue to invest in music tuition, ensuring that all our children will have access to instruments, irrespective of their background."

John Stevens, the trust's director of music, added: "This is an exceptionally exciting time for extra-curricular music throughout our schools.

"We believe that musical tuition is fundamentally important and has transformative effects on both pupils and school communities - and that it should be accessible to all.

"As we cultivate excitement about musical activity in schools, the demands on our resources will grow proportionately, so we're seeking as much help as we can find to make this vision a reality."

Sara Herschel-Shorland, philanthropy advisor at Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “Working with the Inspiration Trust gives the foundation a wonderful opportunity to expand our current offering and reach in-need communities in new ways.

"Our hope Is that more children will be inspired to learn an instrument, helping to build their confidence and improve their overall wellbeing.”