Search

Advanced search

‘We are responding to demand’ - Schools trust head on summer holiday lessons for year 10 pupils

PUBLISHED: 17:51 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 01 July 2020

Rachel de Souza. Picture: Andi Sapey

Rachel de Souza. Picture: Andi Sapey

Andi Sapey

A school trust says it has seen overwhelming backing from parents and pupils over its decision to restart some lessons in August.

Inspiration Trust schools, including Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, will also be holding lessons for year 10 pupils in the summer holidays. Picture: David HannantInspiration Trust schools, including Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, will also be holding lessons for year 10 pupils in the summer holidays. Picture: David Hannant

Year 10 students at nine secondary schools across Norfolk and Waveney will be returning early from their summer holidays, to make up for lessons lost during lockdown.

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust of academies, which has made the decision, said: “For me our year 10s are an absolute priority so they can really get back to work towards getting some great grades at the end of year 11.

“They are in the first year of their CGSEs and they have had more than 12 weeks of remote learning, which is good but it’s not as good as being with a teacher, so we as a trust we talked with principals and parents about how we can help them.”

Year 10 pupils will be able to return to voluntary lessons during August to catch up before September. Picture: PA ImagesYear 10 pupils will be able to return to voluntary lessons during August to catch up before September. Picture: PA Images

MORE: Parents not sending children back to school in September could be fined

Year 10s will be able to return to school full time on August 17, two weeks ahead of the September restart, though it will be voluntary.

Dame Rachel said the response had been overwhelmingly enthusiastic from parents and pupils and since the government allowed 25pc of year 10s back, more than 90pc were now coming in each day.

She said: “It’s responding to what parents and pupils are telling us and the demand we are seeing. Of course there will be some who won’t want to come, but pupils are voting with their feet and coming in.”

Cromer Academy headteacher Antony Little. The school is one that is hosting Saturday classes. Picture: Cromer AcademyCromer Academy headteacher Antony Little. The school is one that is hosting Saturday classes. Picture: Cromer Academy

Both school principals and teachers have volunteered to staff the summer lessons and are being paid an extra hourly rate.

The trust has also started Saturday catch-up classes at Cromer Academy, Thetford Academy, Hethersett Academy, East Point Academy in Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, Wayland Academy in Watton and the Hewett Academy, Jane Austen College and Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich.

The government is expected to announce new guidelines this week to ensure all children can return to the classroom in September.

Guidelines, including the possible easing of social distancing, are to be announced by the government for schools to reopen to all students from September. Picture: Getty ImagesGuidelines, including the possible easing of social distancing, are to be announced by the government for schools to reopen to all students from September. Picture: Getty Images

MORE: Classroom social distancing could be eased to get pupils back in school, report suggests

Dame Rachel said: “We have done a lot of work on how we might do that. We have had the measuring rulers out.

“The likely scenarios we have heard about are year-group ‘bubbles’ and that good sense will prevail on social distancing.

We have put in place really robust risk assessments aimed at reassuring parents who want to know that their child is going to be safe.

“Getting that safety right is paramount but I think for pupils wellbeing getting back to school is so important.

“Seeing their peers, being able to get on with their learning and have a structure and routine is really important and they respond really well to it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man found dead near railway bridge

A man's body was found near a railway bridge in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Man found dead near railway bridge

A man's body was found near a railway bridge in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City spark one last chance at top-flight survival with victory against Arsenal?

Can Teemu Pukki end his goal drought against Arsenal tonight? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Near miss as car pulls into path of ambulance

Dashcam footage of near miss on the A47. Photo: Submitted

Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Theatre Royal to axe 113 jobs

It is understood that the Norwich Theatre Royal will cut 113 jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY