Academy trust boss 'interested' in opening grammar school in Norfolk

The chief executive of one of Norfolk's largest academy trusts has said he would be interested in opening a grammar school - if a 25-year ban is lifted.

Gareth Stevens, chief of the Inspiration Trust, has indicated that the organisation would not be against opening Norfolk's first new grammar school.

In recent months there has been speculation that the ban on the settings, which has been in place since 1998, could soon be lifted.

This speculation has grown since Liz Truss became prime minister, with the South West Norfolk MP having sent her own daughters to grammar schools and having spoken in favour of lifting the ban in the past.

Mr Stevens this week told the Telegraph that the Inspiration Trust would consider opening a grammar school in the region if the ban is lifted - provided children from disadvantaged backgrounds would be able to access them.

He said: "It’s obviously very early days and we’d need to understand a lot more about the specifics of the policy, but we would potentially be interested in setting up a new grammar school, so long as it met two key requirements.

"First, that the new grammar school would be located in an urban area with a high number of children who are eligible for pupil premium. And second, that at least 50pc of the intake would be from children with a pupil premium background."

The Inspiration Trust currently runs 18 schools and colleges across Norfolk and Suffolk, including some that share similar demographics to those set out by Mr Stevens.

Among these is the Hewett Academy on the edge of Norwich, which has 49pc of its children eligible for pupil premium funding.

Similarly, Great Yarmouth Charter Academy has a 54.5pc intake from pupil premium backgrounds.

Mr Stevens added: “Post Covid, we can see right across the country that the gap between disadvantaged children and their more affluent peers has only widened – subject to a requirement to a 50pc rule, grammar schools could begin to play an important role in helping ensure that high ability children from disadvantaged backgrounds flourish.

"For us at Inspiration Trust, that would include access to an extended school day with a rich diet of sports, performance, music and art.”