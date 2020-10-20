School closes early for half term due to staff absences and coronavirus restrictions

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School which has closed for half term after a number of staff absences and coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Google Google

An infant and nursery school is closing early for half term after staff absences.

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School on West Road, Watton, is closed from today.

A statement from the headteacher on the Norfolk County Council website said: “I am unable to cover multiple staff absences due to Covid-19 restrictions, so have decided for safety reasons to close the school early for half term.”