Search

Advanced search

School closes early for half term due to staff absences and coronavirus restrictions

PUBLISHED: 10:49 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 20 October 2020

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School which has closed for half term after a number of staff absences and coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Google

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School which has closed for half term after a number of staff absences and coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Google

Google

An infant and nursery school is closing early for half term after staff absences.

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School on West Road, Watton, is closed from today.

MORE: Flooding and power cuts shut Norfolk schools

A statement from the headteacher on the Norfolk County Council website said: “I am unable to cover multiple staff absences due to Covid-19 restrictions, so have decided for safety reasons to close the school early for half term.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chapelfield shopping centre officially given new name

Chapelfield shopping centre has been renamed Chantry Place. Pic: supplied

Electrical engineer died from multiple injuries after village crash

A floral tribute has been left at the scene of a fatal crash on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

School closes early for half term due to staff absences and coronavirus restrictions

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School which has closed for half term after a number of staff absences and coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Google

Second wave Covid cases rise to new high in Norwich, figures show

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norwich has risen to a new high with a case in every 1,000 people, the latest figures have revealed. Picture: PA Images

Events business to open first shop - selling bridal gowns and dapper suits

Sandie Chivers, the owner of Masons Great Event Co.is opening of Mason’s bridal gowns and dapper suits in the old Spalding & Co estate agents office in Fakenham on Oak Street with her business partner Lee Anthoney Mason. Picture: Sandie Chivers.