School closes early for half term due to staff absences and coronavirus restrictions
PUBLISHED: 10:49 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 20 October 2020
An infant and nursery school is closing early for half term after staff absences.
Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School on West Road, Watton, is closed from today.
MORE: Flooding and power cuts shut Norfolk schools
A statement from the headteacher on the Norfolk County Council website said: “I am unable to cover multiple staff absences due to Covid-19 restrictions, so have decided for safety reasons to close the school early for half term.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.