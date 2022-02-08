'Too many children smoke on site' - Ofsted inspector to special school

Catch22 has been criticised by Ofsted over students smoking on site - Credit: PA

A special school has been criticised by regulators because too many of its pupils smoke cigarettes on site.

In comments made in an Ofsted report, Include School Norfolk was questioned over the smoking habits of the teenagers it teaches - as it was told to improve for the third full inspection in a row.

The school, which is part of the Catch22 charity, teaches children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties and is split across three sites in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn.

While the site in King's Lynn earned praise when visited by inspectors in November, concerns were raised over how staff managed behaviour across the Norwich and Yarmouth sites.

Of the pupils at the schools, who are aged between 14 and 16, the inspector wrote: "Their understanding of healthy lifestyles is underdeveloped. Too many pupils smoke on site."

The charity recently came under fire from union bosses over safety concerns for staff, following a spate of violent attacks from students.

And the watchdog raised similar concerns around pupil behaviour, adding that recent changes in staff and contributed to a decline in standards.

The report says: "The management of behaviour is more consistent on the King’s Lynn site than it is on the other two sites. Leaders should take immediate action to improve the management of behaviour on the Norwich and Great Yarmouth sites."

It adds that issues raised in the school's previous inspection in 2019 had not been addressed, adding: "Expectations of pupils remains too low.

"A large proportion of pupils continue to struggle because they miss out on learning due to absence or exclusion. A minority of pupils remain uncooperative and at times refuse to engage in learning."

A spokesman for Catch22 said: "Unfortunately, issues with recruitment across education nationally have also hit Catch22 Include School Norfolk, meaning inexperienced and temporary staff are unable to apply behaviour procedures consistently.

"The leadership will continue to embed the vision for the quality of education across all three sites to bring the standard of behaviour management at Great Yarmouth and Norwich up to that of King's Lynn, which was described as providing a 'safe-haven for pupils'".

The spokesman added the schools would prioritise "a more rigorous approach to behaviour, particularly regarding students smoking".