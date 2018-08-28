Search

Advanced search

Next generation of politicians making impact at Norfolk school

PUBLISHED: 11:09 15 November 2018

Deputy prime minister Ana Robertson and prime minister Jamie Vowles with Stephen Plume, principal at Iceni Academy, Methwold. Picture: Iceni Academy

Deputy prime minister Ana Robertson and prime minister Jamie Vowles with Stephen Plume, principal at Iceni Academy, Methwold. Picture: Iceni Academy

Archant

Amidst Brexit related turmoil at Westminster, the next generation of potential prime ministers took part in a hotly contested leadership challenge at a Norfolk school.

Pupils at Iceni Academy in Methwold took part in an election to vote in their own prime minister and deputy prime minister who are already having an impact on life at the school.

Jamie Vowles and Ana Robertson were elected as prime minister and deputy prime minister respectively, and have represented the academy at various events including doing readings at the centenary remembrance celebrations in Methwold as well as meeting important visitors to the academy.

Other pupils from the student leadership team have also been appointed to roles such as secretary of state for education and each pupil appointed play a role around the school.

The teenagers were also praised by Debbie Clinton, chief executive of the academy’s trust, the Academy Transformation Trust who spoke very highly of the student politician’s enthusiasm and plans to improve the school.

Iceni Academy prime minister, Jamie Vowles, said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be the first student elected to the post of prime minister at Iceni Academy and I have lots of ideas I am already implementing to continue to improve this school.”

Deputy prime minister Ana Robertson said: “Finding out I had been elected to be deputy prime minister was amazing, all of the other candidates were fantastic.

“I am looking forward to working with the rest of the student leadership team this year to improve the academy.”

Stephen Plume, principal at the school, added: “Our students are getting great qualifications. We are see our role as much more than just exam grades.

“We want our students to have the chance to engage in democracy in the future and so we take every opportunity to support them with this.”

He added: “Jamie and Ana, along with the rest of the student leadership team, have made an impressive start to the year so far and I am enjoying working with them”.

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton and the surrounding area? Email the details to conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

More than 3,000 jobs could be created at new Norwich business park

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Xmas TV ad-watch 2018: Sir Elton John Lewis spells out the true meaning of Christmas: and it involves your Nan forking out for a piano

A four-year-old Elton John in John Lewis's 2018 Christmas TV advertisment (C) John Lewis

Could this 12.5kg giant be Norfolk’s biggest sugar beet of the year?

Northwold farmer David Eyles with his award-winning 12.5kg sugar beet. Picture: Paul Wortley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast