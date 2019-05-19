Video

New music classroom brings 'awe and wonder' to young pupils

Iceni Academy in Hockwold unveil their new dedicated music room . Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2019

Music lessons can often fall victim to under-resourcing at rural primary schools, with a lack of teachers and funds for equipment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils at Iceni Academy in Hockwold play a piece on steel pans in their new dedicated music room. Picture: Sonya Duncan Pupils at Iceni Academy in Hockwold play a piece on steel pans in their new dedicated music room. Picture: Sonya Duncan

But one primary school in Norfolk has pulled out all the stops in the renovation of a new music classroom.

Iceni Academy Hockwold has pumped significant investment into the new facility, which is housed in an outbuilding on the school playground on a site formerly occupied by a mobile classroom.

The bright room is packed with instruments including several ukuleles, a variety of percussion instruments including a full drum kit and a vast collection of steel pans, donated by assistant headteacher and music lead Alicia Rickards who has played in steel bands for 22 years.

Mrs Rickards, who has taught at Iceni Academy Hockwold since 2012, said there was "awe and wonder" from the school's pupils when they first saw the new room.

Pupils at Iceni Academy in Hockwold with instruments from their new music room . Picture: Sonya Duncan Pupils at Iceni Academy in Hockwold with instruments from their new music room . Picture: Sonya Duncan

"The old classroom really had to go and we really wanted something in its place," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"Our headteacher Emma Owner has been working so hard on this herself. She has a real passion for the school and she really moves things forward.

"We worked really hard over the Easter holidays so the children were able to see it all laid out ready and good to go in the new term."

The new dedicated music room at Iceni Academy in Hockwold. Picture: Sonya Duncan The new dedicated music room at Iceni Academy in Hockwold. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Rickards, who previously taught at the former Breckland Middle School, said the new room had enabled the school not just to expand its collection of instruments but also its music curriculum.

"The best thing for me is that it is not just about singing anymore. With the steel pans it opens up the composing element of music. The children are absolutely loving it," she said.

"It is really important for our school to keep all the foundation subjects and never to just teach to the test."

As well as providing a space for children to stretch their musical muscles and their creativity, the room plays host to rehearsals for a community steel band.

It is also used by the school as the assembly hall and has been used this month for year six pupils to sit their exams in.