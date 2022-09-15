Hunt to find sponsor for new school in growing village begins

A search is on to find a sponsor to run a new school in a rapidly expanding village.

Hundreds of new homes are set to be added to Cringleford, on the edge of Norwich, in the coming years and as a result a new school will also be built.

The primary school is set to be funded by housing developers and provided to Norwich County Council, which plans to open it in September 2024.

But before this can happen, the council has launched a search for an academy trust or similar sponsor to run the school.

Currently, the village has just one primary school, Cringleford Church of England VA Primary, which has space for 420 children and is already oversubscribed.

And with some 1,300 new homes being built in the village, the need for a new primary school is clear.

Potential sponsors have until November 7 to register their interest by contacting schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk



