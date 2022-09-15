News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Hunt to find sponsor for new school in growing village begins

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:25 AM September 15, 2022
File photod of Cringleford Primary School. Picture Denise Bradley.

File photod of Cringleford Primary School. Picture Denise Bradley. - Credit: Archant 2013

A search is on to find a sponsor to run a new school in a rapidly expanding village.

Hundreds of new homes are set to be added to Cringleford, on the edge of Norwich, in the coming years and as a result a new school will also be built.

The primary school is set to be funded by housing developers and provided to Norwich County Council, which plans to open it in September 2024.

But before this can happen, the council has launched a search for an academy trust or similar sponsor to run the school.

Currently, the village has just one primary school, Cringleford Church of England VA Primary, which has space for 420 children and is already oversubscribed.

And with some 1,300 new homes being built in the village, the need for a new primary school is clear. 

Potential sponsors have until November 7 to register their interest by contacting schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk


Norwich News

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A family had to abandon their car after becoming stranded by the tide on Beach Road, Brancaster

Norfolk Live News

Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Erpingham House vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours fear anti-social behaviour from vegan restaurant

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
St Remigius Church Hall in Hethersett could be converted into two homes and sold off to fund repairs to St Remigius Church.

New mosque to open in Norfolk village

Peter Steward

Logo Icon