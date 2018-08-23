Independent school and nursery welcomes new headteacher

Published: 12:39 PM August 23, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Hunstanton's independent Glebe House School and Nursery has welcomed a new headteacher, following the retirement of John Crofts after 14 years at the school.

Louis Taylor joins Glebe House School and Nursery from Stormont School, an independent girls' school in Potters Bar, where he was deputy head.

'I am delighted to take up the position of headmaster at Glebe House School,' he said. 'I join the school at a very exciting time in its history.

'I am looking forward to building on the solid foundations already in place and further developing the school as an establishment that offers a bespoke educational experience to all of its pupils.'

'Louis was the unanimous choice to follow John Crofts and take Glebe House School and Nursery forwards,' said chairman of governors Adam Poulter. 'He was an outstanding applicant with impeccable references for his quality of teaching, leadership and vision for the future.'