News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Independent school and nursery welcomes new headteacher

person

Taz Ali

Published: 12:39 PM August 23, 2018    Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020
Hunstantons independent Glebe House School and Nursery has welcomed new headmaster Louis Taylor Pict

Hunstantons independent Glebe House School and Nursery has welcomed new headmaster Louis Taylor Picture: Bill Robinson 2018 - Credit: Bill Robinson 2018

Hunstanton's independent Glebe House School and Nursery has welcomed a new headteacher, following the retirement of John Crofts after 14 years at the school.

Louis Taylor joins Glebe House School and Nursery from Stormont School, an independent girls' school in Potters Bar, where he was deputy head.

'I am delighted to take up the position of headmaster at Glebe House School,' he said. 'I join the school at a very exciting time in its history.

'I am looking forward to building on the solid foundations already in place and further developing the school as an establishment that offers a bespoke educational experience to all of its pupils.'

'Louis was the unanimous choice to follow John Crofts and take Glebe House School and Nursery forwards,' said chairman of governors Adam Poulter. 'He was an outstanding applicant with impeccable references for his quality of teaching, leadership and vision for the future.'

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus