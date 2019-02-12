Expelliarmus and off with his head - it’s World Book Day 2019

Maryella, Kayla, Alana, Amerlia, Patricia, Sophie, Allisa and Elisha dressed as their favourite characters from Wonderland. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Archant 2019

Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland and Where’s Wally were favourites among youngsters this World Book Day.

Children at Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn were among those taking part across East Anglia and threw a Mad Hatters Tea Party, had a costume parade and workshops by children’s author Stewart Foster to celebrate the event.

Elisha Robertson dressed as her favourite character the Mad Hatter, complete with a table fit for any unbirthday party.

The 10-year-old said: “He’s just hilarious and I love the theme because I’m like him, he’s fun and just wow. I’ve read Alice and Wonderland at least six times.”

Lucas Cann, eight, dressed as the newest Harry Potter character, Newt Scamander and said it is because he loves the movie and Harry Potter.

Cover teacher Liz Smart said: “I feel World Book Day is very important because in a lot of places all across the world people are forgetting about books, but they’re wonderful.”