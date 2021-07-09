Norfolk school changes name to Harry Kane Junior
Published: 7:36 AM July 9, 2021
- Credit: PA
A Norfolk school has shown its support for England and their captain by renaming itself Harry Kane Junior School.
Howard Junior School in King's Lynn is now going by Harry Kane Junior School as a show of support for England's football team in the Euro 2020 final.
A video, posted to the school's Twitter page, showed children enthusiastically singing Three Lions ahead of Sunday's match.
It said that they were getting ready to make the biggest England supporters' video "ever seen".
"This is just the start. We're getting ready for Euro 2020," it added.
You may also want to watch:
The school has even rebranded its logo with the new name and a football has also been added.
Reacting to its page, Chris Dyson said: "This school is sensational on my timeline."
Most Read
- 1 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
- 2 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
- 3 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
- 4 Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2
- 5 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
- 6 Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000
- 7 Missing man in Great Yarmouth has been found
- 8 Police close road and attend pub amid lively England win celebrations
- 9 See how TV star gives Norwich home 'the Love Island look'
- 10 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus