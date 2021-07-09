Norfolk school changes name to Harry Kane Junior

Published: 7:36 AM July 9, 2021

A Norfolk school has shown its support for England and their captain by renaming itself Harry Kane Junior School.

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn is now going by Harry Kane Junior School as a show of support for England's football team in the Euro 2020 final.

A video, posted to the school's Twitter page, showed children enthusiastically singing Three Lions ahead of Sunday's match.

It said that they were getting ready to make the biggest England supporters' video "ever seen".

"This is just the start. We're getting ready for Euro 2020," it added.

The school has even rebranded its logo with the new name and a football has also been added.

Reacting to its page, Chris Dyson said: "This school is sensational on my timeline."



