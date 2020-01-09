Search

Headteacher to launch Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fund-raising event for Australia bushfires appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:07 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 09 January 2020

Howard Junior School wants to raised thousands of pounds for those affected by Australian bushfires. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Howard Junior School wants to raised thousands of pounds for those affected by Australian bushfires. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A headteacher said his school is planning to launch "the biggest fund-raising event Norfolk has ever seen", to help those affected by the devastating fires in Australia.

Howard Junior School wants to raised thousands of pounds for those affected by Australian bushfires. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Greg Hill, from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, said he wants to partner with as many schools as possible to raise thousands of pounds for the bushfire crisis.

Fires have been raging across south-east Australia, with the affected area approximately twice the size of Belgium.

Mr Hill says 10 other Norfolk schools have already agreed to help with raising money and raising awareness.

So far fundraising events at Howard have included covering a picture of a koala bear with coins (this has now had to be replaced after the first was covered in hours), face painting, and a cake sale.

Today, the school is being visited by an Australian teacher from Perth who will be giving students a first-hand account of the fires.

Mr Hill says so far one million animals have been killed in blazes, with children dressing as traditional Australian animals to raise awareness.

He said: "We saw it on BBC Newsround, pictures of everything that was happening, and our school council said to me 'mister can we do something', so that's when I came on board.

"I thought no, I've got to do something because you can't be a passenger in a situation like this, and while it's not happening in the same place as us we all share the same world and currently it's a climate crisis."

