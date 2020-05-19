Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Home-schooling teenagers during COVID-19: Tips from a Principal ‘the students are alright’

PUBLISHED: 15:57 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 19 May 2020

Home-schooling teenagers could be a challenge, but there is no need to worry about their education. Picture: James Bass Photography

Home-schooling teenagers could be a challenge, but there is no need to worry about their education. Picture: James Bass Photography

(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Home-schooling students of any age can seem like a daunting task but add teenagers into the mix and you’re in for a challenge. With the uncertainty of coronavirus, you may be left worrying about their education and feeling like the responsibility falls to you.

Principal Catherine Richards and the rest of the faculty will be there to support all current and new students on their return to college. Picture: James Bass PhotographyPrincipal Catherine Richards and the rest of the faculty will be there to support all current and new students on their return to college. Picture: James Bass Photography

Catherine Richards, principal at East Norfolk Sixth Form College shares her tips for homeschooling young adults and explains why you don’t need to fret about your child’s future.

Q: What advice would you give to parents wanting to home-school older children?

I think routine is really important – students are used to structure, so I’d recommend discussing keeping to a college-like routine from Monday to Friday, even if that’s just completing ‘to-do’ lists. An established routine will also ensure the transition back to college isn’t quite so difficult.

As much as it’s great to keep busy, you also need to factor in time for rest – don’t force your children to do too much and over-work yourself in the process. Encourage your children to take breaks and get outside for some fresh air.

There are plenty of online classes and activities available if your college isn’t organising this for students already.

Help your children keep to a routine whilst learning from home - this will ensure the transition back to college is not so difficult. Picture: James Bass PhotographyHelp your children keep to a routine whilst learning from home - this will ensure the transition back to college is not so difficult. Picture: James Bass Photography

Q: How has East Norfolk Sixth Form College adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Our teachers have been busy embracing digital technologies such as Zoom and adapting how they conduct classes online.

We’ve had incredible feedback from our sixth form students since we took their classes online – they’re enjoying virtual learning and it’s working well. They’re learning as they usually would, except via live lessons on Zoom, YouTube videos and email instead of in a classroom.

As the college is basically empty, students taking classes that require certain equipment, such as Fashion and Textiles, have been able to come in when they need to - whilst abiding by social distancing guidelines.

We would love for our students to be able to come back to the college, but until this is possible, online learning has been great for us and has enabled us to discover new things and come together as a community.

Q: Can Year 11 students still apply for sixth form?

Yes, we are still taking admissions for our new intake of sixth form students in September.

Whilst we would normally conduct an interview face to face, we will now be doing these virtually, and the rest of the admissions process is carried out online. If your child is accepted, they will be invited to join our online community and through this will receive resources to help them prepare for college life and their classes.

We understand that parents may be worried about their children being behind when they start sixth form because they’ve missed work. There is no need for concern; all teachers are aware of the circumstances and we will ensure all students are well supported.

East Norfolk Sixth Form College

We pride ourselves in being a strong institution, with a reputation for success spanning 38 years. We currently have a 99% A-Level pass rate and are passionate about challenging students to reach their full potential and leave as a more-rounded individual with excellent exam results.

For more information or to apply for September 2020 visit www.eastnorfolk.ac.uk or contact the college on 01493 662234 or info@eastnorfolk.ac.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above coronavirus safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Furious driver brandished knife in A47 road rage incident

The road rage incident took place while the two drivers were waiting to turn onto the A47. Picture: Google

Woman whose body was found in town park is named

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24