How to help your child overcome back to school nerves

Back to school - parents and children are getting ready for the new term. - Credit: PA

Reassurance, rehearsal and listening have been pinpointed as key approaches for parents as children prepare to head back to school after summer.

Next week, the long summer holidays come to a close, with youngsters due to return to classrooms in less than a week's time.

But while this is an exciting time for many, it can also prove a time of great anxiety for youngsters as they prepare to get back into the routine of school.

Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the Wensum Trust, has urged parents to take their child's worries seriously ahead of school returning.

Daniel Thrower, CEO of the Wensum Trust - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Wensum Trust recently invested more than £100,000 in measures to support the mental well-being of its pupils and treats the issue as a top priority.

Mr Thrower said: "Returning to school after the summer holiday will be exciting for some of our children, but an extremely anxious time for others, especially if they are starting a new school.

"A great deal of work will already have been done by schools to help children transition to new classrooms or schools, but this may seem a long time ago now to our children.

"Most importantly, we need to really listen to our children's worries or be aware that a change in their behaviour may be because they have worries.

"We also need to know it is perfectly normal to feel anxious with any changes and that these will gradually reduce over the next few weeks.

"Rather than just brushing their worries aside, it is important we talk to our children, accept their feelings and say 'I know it is really hard going back to school', 'changes do feel hard for a little while, but it will be okay. Tell me what you are worried about'."

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: “Norfolk’s schools, colleges, and academies will be looking forward to welcoming back their children and young people next week.

“Many children and young people will be really keen to return to the buzz of school or college, being with their new teachers in their new classrooms and learning together again.

“Support is available for those who need some extra help to manage anxiety and other issues.”

Mr Thrower's top tips

Reassure your child that lots of other children will be feeling the same way and their teacher is there to help

Find coping strategies that help calm your child - such as deep breathing, walking or fidget toys

Try on new school uniform and rehearse the school run

Talk to them about what things they have missed about school

Arrange visits with their school friends

Help your child plan and organise their own school equipment

In the days running up to school, start introducing the school day routine again with bedtimes

Establish a special wind down routine after school and allow them to talk about their day when they want to

Create a ritual for saying goodbye to your child when you drop them off - such as a special handshake or kiss, or exchanging a special toy with them

Draw a heart on your hand and your child's hand to 'connect' you through the day

Leave notes and little reminders in your child's lunchbox so they know you are thinking of them

'Give them space to play'

Rebecca Earle and Gemma Carey-Clarke, who run The Snug together in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Child therapist Gemma Carey-Clarke, a former teacher who now runs a yoga centre for children, said allowing children to have space to play is an important approach.

Mrs Carey-Clarke, co-owner of The Snug in Norwich, said: "With little ones, letting them have the space to play is a really positive thing.

"Go in gently and manage your expectations of them carefully. It's important that you have patience and try not to force your own expectations on them - they need to know it is okay to be worried and be able to go at their own pace.

"With older children you also need to make sure they do things to counteract their stress - help them get plenty of fresh air and not have too much screen time.

"Being patient with them, listen to them and ease them into things."