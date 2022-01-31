How schools are helping pupils cope with challenges of Covid

Schools are offering pupils extra tutoring and emotional care in efforts to counteract the ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, schoolchildren have faced challenges like no other, with youngsters and teachers alike having to adapt to remote learning and inconsistency for the past two years.

And since full class teaching returned Covid cases have seen a constant stream of staff and pupil absence, with high rates - particularly in primary schools - creating ongoing difficulties for many.

As schools continue to deal with this disruption, headteachers have described the approaches to supporting children.

Jo Kerkham, head of school at Brisley Church of England Primary Academy, said: "We have found that sound children need extra TLC to help them feel confident about themselves following trauma and challenges related to the difficulties generated by the pandemic.

"We work closely with Verbatim, who are based at Pensthorpe, to provide extracurricular therapeutic activities. Some children, for example, go to Forest Schools where they do things like fire building and obstacle course building."

The school has also drafted in occupational therapists to support children and set up other activities such as group singing and 'sensory circuits'.

Anne Neary, executive headteacher of the Nar Valley Federation, which has schools in Castle Acre, Narborough and Sporle, said: "I think the biggest difficulty at the moment is trying to achieve continuity when children or staff are off ill.

"We deliver some good remote learning but this is, of course, dependent on children feeling well enough to access it and what our children tell us is that no matter how good it is, it is no substitute for the excellent relationships they have with teachers on a day-to-day basis.

"In order to make up for time lost in school we have analysed our children's learning carefully, identified their individual gaps and carefully tailored our curriculum to match these gaps."

Chris Read, executive principal of the Bishops Church of England Academy Trust said that nearly two thirds of the school were now being offered an extensive tutoring programme to help "accelerate learning and support children well in forthcoming assessments".

He said: "We have been really pleased with how the children have settled back into learning routines after the disruption casued by the pandemic.

"Obviously, those children with the most barriers to learning are more likely to be working at lower levels of attainment, however, teaching staff have worked really hard to adapt planning and lessons to fill gaps in learning.

"The re-introduction of statutory testing brings this into sharper focus. Through the recovery premium funding we have managed to employ an additional member of staff to work with small groups over the last two years and this has led to demonstrable improvements."

Scott Lyons, district secretary of the National Education Union, however, is urging people not to focus on the concept of children "catching up" after the pandemic - instead emphasising the importance of mental health.

He said: "Catching up is such a weird term - it encompasses everything and nothing.

"Teachers have worked really hard not to let the idea impact [of catching up] children.

"There's always emphasis on this mythical flight path children have to follow, but no two children are the same and the past two years will not ever be made up."

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for children's services, said: “School leaders and teachers are working extremely hard to ensure continuity of education and will switch to remote learning, where needed.

"Schools continue to carry out regular risk assessments to minimise the spread of the virus and have a range of preventative measures in place.

"We continue to encourage high school students and the parents of primary school children to keep testing regularly, to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

In recent weeks, the number of cases of Covid among school children has risen significantly, making up the vast majority of all cases locally.