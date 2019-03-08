Start your first steps: find the best training, learning and qualifications to start at East Coast College

Photo by East Coast College. Students can start on their path to higher education, building their own careers and other endless oppurtunities with East Coast College Archant

East Coast College helps students with potential who may not know where to start when it comes to further education. Paul Padda, East Coast vice principle tells us how practical courses can challenge students, inspire their creativity and give them the tools to get started on their future paths.

Photo by Alan Lyall. Work by business owner, cmompetition winner and East Coast College student Harry Marjoram. Photo by Alan Lyall. Work by business owner, cmompetition winner and East Coast College student Harry Marjoram.

"We've invested millions into our three campuses to create a dynamic and stimulating environment for students to get started, hone professional trade skills and get involved with their education," said Paul. East Coast College has a campus in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and joined forces with Lowestoft Sixth Form College.

Getting students started

"East Coast College courses are ideal for those that want to start practical learning and focus less on written study and exam-focused courses," said Paul.

BTECs, NVQs and other higher level qualifications can give students the practical skills and knowledge they need to get started in the workplace. Learning from failure as well as success in an environment that mimics real-world scenarios helps students prepare for the future, and get them started on the path to becoming experts in their chosen fields. It encourages young people to start conversations about the future of their specialist industries both locally and nationally.

East Coast College offers a broad spectrum of subjects from beauty to mechanical engineering and an award-winning maritime programme. Find out what courses students can study at www.eastcoast.ac.uk/guide-to-our-course-levels/

"People often underestimate the potential of our young people. East Coast College is challenging this view and ensuring our young residents start with the tools they need to succeed," said Paul.

Paving the way to start a brighter future

After college there are endless opportunities for students to get started. They can attend university, start their careers or launch their own businesses.

East Coast College encourages students to learn by doing. This can be a good way of showing students that college is for anyone who is prepared to give it a go.

Further education can help boost student's confidence and get them started on a path to taking control of their own lives.

"Our campuses give students access to the best modern leisure facilities. We are dedicated to building and providing the right environments for our young people to get started, thrive and gain their independence," said Paul.

New beginnings start here

Every year hundreds of East Coast College students go on to start university or secure job offers. Courses like NVQs, BTECs and other alternative A-levels give students the chance to unlock their potential.

Harry Marjoram is studying Level 3 Makeup Artistry who recently launched his own eyelash brand. Harry started his journey at East Coast College.

"I wanted to start to my own business because I wanted to have something for myself. I followed other brands on instagram for a while and then decided why not do my own."

Harry is a professional beauty competition winner and soon to be qualified make-up artist.

"When I finish my course my goal is to work full time in the beauty industry. I've already been offered a job at Jarrolds as a Tom Ford makeup consultant," he said.

Start at East Coast College

East Coast College is the largest further education college on the East Anglian coast. They recently expanded to join with Lowestoft Sixth Form college which has been the top-performing sixth form in the east of England for the past two years.

"We are proud to have them on board, as we re-establish ourselves as a centre of excellence for energy, engineering, offshore and maritime skills training," said Paul. "As an organisation, we don't want to standstill. We are constantly changing and evolving to support our students in the best way we can. We value our student's happiness and want to do our best to get them started on the right track."

Whether for this September or next, it's worth exploring your child's further education options and helping them find the best path to start building their future now. East Coast College is running enrolment days in August and open days in September, for more information about applications visit www.eastcoast.ac.uk or call 0800 854 695.