First images of planned 170-place special school revealed

Published: 1:42 PM March 26, 2021

How the proposed special needs leaning and cognition school in Easton could look, via indicative illustrations. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The first images of a proposed 170-place special school in Easton have been released.

If approved, the school would support children with learning and cognition needs and would be funded by the Department for Education.

It would be run by The Bridge Education Trust, and comes as part of a £120m bid to create 500 extra specialist school places across the county.

The images revealed show an early design for the school, which includes a forest school area, colour-coded markings for navigation and an autism spectrum disorder unit.

A planning application has been lodged with the county council, with a decision expected in due course. It is hoped the school could open in 2023.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services, said: "We’re delighted to work alongside the Bridge Education Trust to create more space for children with special education needs in Norfolk.

"This new school will provide excellent facilities for children to thrive in their education. It’s one of up to four proposed schools for children with SEND in the county.”

Early indicative illustrations show how the new Easton special needs school could look. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Penny Barratt, chief executive of the trust, said: “The Bridge London Trust is really pleased to have been approved as the sponsor for the new special school at Easton.

"The plans are looking amazing. We are really looking forward to appointing staff and opening the school. We are presently working towards opening the school in January 2023.”

Two other schools are being built as part of the county council's transformation of SEND provision in the county.

They are Bure Park Specialist Academy in Great Yarmouth, which will have capacity for 88 boys with social, emotional and mental health needs and is expected to open in autumn this year, and the Duke of Lancaster School in Fakenham, which will provide 100 places for children with autism spectrum disorder and will open in spring 2022.

Margaret Dewsbury, member for Hingham, said “We’re delighted to see the first images of the proposed special school in Easton. The school will provide a wonderful environment for children and families to grow and learn, and we look forward to welcoming the school into the Easton community soon.”