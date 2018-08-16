How did your school perform? A-level results in Thetford
- Credit: Archant
It was all smiles at Thetford Grammar School as the pupils achieved an 100pc pass rate.
Many students are now heading out to university after 20 students took A-level exams with six students achieving straight A* or As.
Student Jacob Wright said: 'I'm delighted with my results and really happy, for the school as well, and it's so good now to know everything's sorted for next year.'
Jack Berovici is going to study Law at Bristol. He said: 'Personally it was a great result for me and also for the school. I now look forward to reading law.'
The AS results for Year 12s continued this form with 74pc achieving an A grade.
Mildenhall College Academy saw 70 students take A-levels but the school is still waiting for results for Music after OCR failed to mark part of students' work.
Principal Susan Byles said: 'This is very poor as students' university places are at stake.
'I would like to congratulate all of our students who are so deserving of this excellent set of results and I wish them the very best in the future.'
'The percentage of students achieving the higher grades of A*-C has increased from last year to 64pc which is testament to the hard work of the students and the skills of their teachers.'
One student who overcame in her results is Emily Dobbin, 19, whose father Simon Dobbin was attacked at a football match which left him with life changing injuries.
She completed her Sixth Form courses with a Distinction star/Distinction in Double Health and Social Care and a merit in Applied Science.
During her final year in the Sixth Form Emily's family were filmed for the TV series DIY SOS when the community came together to refurbish the family's home, in Mildenhall, making it suitable for the long term care that Mr Dobbin needs.
Emily, who has been caring for her father, now aims to study Paramedic Science at St George's University, London.
Thetford Academy achieved a 50pc A*-C rate despite some students struggling with the changes to the A-level system.
Principal Dan Carter said: 'This was a comparatively small cohort but they have achieved some very strong results that each and every student should be proud of. 'The changes to AS and A Levels produced some challenges, which our students and staff have more than met with some notably strong performances in languages, computer science, and further maths.'