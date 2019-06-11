Search

This school is bidding to win a new playground - made from recycled toothbrushes

11 June, 2019 - 14:57
Horsford Primary School could get a new playground made out of recycled oral care products such as toothbrushes and packaging in a competition run by TerraCycle, Colgate and Asda - but it needs votes from the public to clinch the top prize. Picture: Tanya Kirton

Tanya Kirton

A Norfolk school is asking people in the county to support its bid to win a new playground - made from old dental hygiene products.

Horsford Primary School is hoping to win play equipment made using items such as toothpaste packaging, toothbrushes and flossing products in a competition run by Colgate, TerraCycle and Asda.

Head of school Tanya Kirton said the pupils were in need of new play equipment.

"What we currently have is showing major signs of wear and tear and replacing it would be ideal. It would allow the children to exercise more and improve their strength and fitness, all while enjoying themselves," she said.

The winner of the national competition - which will be decided by a public vote - will get a new playground, second place will win garden planters and third will get a bench, all made from recycled oral care materials.

People can vote until July 3 at terracycle.com/en-GB/contests/colgateplayground.

The recycling programme by TerraCycle and Colgate runs through a network of public and private collection points where people can drop-off oral care products and packaging from toothbrushes to flossing products.

There are drop-off points across Norfolk including in Norwich, Beccles, Reepham, Watton and King's Lynn.

