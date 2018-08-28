Primary school praised by Ofsted for determination to continually improve

Children at Homefield Church of England Primary School in Bradwell celebrate its good Ofsted rating. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary School Archant

A primary school has been praised by Oftsed for its determination to continually improve following a one-day inspection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Homefield Church of England School in Bradwell maintained its rating of good and was also recognised for its development of polite and friendly children.

The checkup carried out in November acknowledged the leadership team had maintained a good quality of education in the school since its previous inspection in 2014.

Parents also heaped praise on teachers who “go above and beyond to support the children” and all said they would recommend the school to others.

They described it as a supportive, friendly and very caring school.

Headteacher, Bradley Young, was delighted with the watchdog’s report.

He said: “We have worked tirelessly to move the school forwards in all areas.

“All stakeholders of the school work together superbly to ensure Homefield provides each child with a holistic education within a fabulous nurturing environment.

“The inspection process was a challenging experience, but one which we felt was fair and wholeheartedly deserved.

“I am extremely proud of everyone’s efforts in gaining this achievement.”

Ofsted found that pupils valued the wide range of opportunities they were given in school to take responsibility, such as, being members of the junior leadership team and worship committee, or being a caring crusader or an eco-warrior.

It also noted leaders had made good progress in addressing areas for improvement from the previous inspection.

This included pupils being provided with more opportunities to write for different purposes and in different styles to improve the content of their writing.

The school was also praised for challenging pupils in lessons and pushing them to be the best that they could be.

One pupil said: “Teachers challenge you not to be in your comfort zone, but not in a panic zone either.”

Children listened to their teachers and each other and talked confidently about the subjects and activities they enjoyed most according to the report.

The inspectors found staff were proud of the warm and nurturing ethos the school provided to parents, carers and pupils.

The school said it was already busy working on improvements identified at the inspection.