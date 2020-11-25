News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Extension bid for one of county's largest primary schools

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:11 PM November 25, 2020   
Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market preparing for school closure. Picture: Ian Burt

Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market preparing for school closure. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans have been submitted to provide a new block for a west Norfolk primary school. 

A planning application to provide a new stand-alone specialist block at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market has been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

The proposal, submitted by Norfolk County Council's Children's Services,  outlines plans to provide classrooms, quiet and calming rooms, a meeting room and pupil and staff toilets on the site.

It also involves the removal of existing mobile classrooms and an extension to the car park to provide an additional four spaces.

The Downham Market school is one of the largest primary schools in the county and has had a £4.5 million teaching block built as part of NCC's programme to develop and extend schools to ensure there are sufficient school places.

Pupils moved into the extension, named the 'i-centre' last year, which is said to be a prototype for how the council wants Norfolk schools to be.




