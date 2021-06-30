School to hold first post-lockdown Race for Life

Published: 6:13 PM June 30, 2021

Hillcrest Primary School is holding a Race for Life fundraiser on Thursday, July 8. Pictured: Year 5 pupils Eve Seals, Ruben McCreath and William Layn. - Credit: Hillcrest Primary School

A Downham Market school is set to hold its first post-lockdown community event to raise funds for charity and the school.

Hillcrest Primary School will be opening its grounds to "frustrated runners, joggers and walkers" on Thursday, July 8 for a Race for Life fundraiser.

Staff have created a three-quarter mile lap around the edge of the school's playing fields and both children and adults will be given a 20-minute challenge to see how many times they can complete the loop by either walking or running the course.

Hillcrest Primary School is holding a Race for Life fundraiser on Thursday, July 8. - Credit: Hillcrest Primary School

Headteacher Matthew Try said: "Race for Life is an event that people will be very familiar with. However, rarely are such events held within the grounds of a school and rarely are they held after such a long pause in amateur running events, caused by the restrictions in place as a result of Covid.

Entry will be £5, with proceeds split 60-40 between Cancer Research UK and Friends of Hillcrest.

Work has begun on the £4.5m expansion at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market. Pictured is Headteacher, Matthew Try. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Those interested in participating should call Hillcrest Primary School on 01366 388191 or email office@hillcrest.norfolk.sch.uk to sign up.