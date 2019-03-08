'The kids love it' - Primary school pupils move into £4.5m extension
PUBLISHED: 16:20 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 10 June 2019
Archant 2018
Primary school pupils have started moving into a new £4.5m teaching block.
Primary school pupils have started moving into a new £4.5m teaching block.
The extension at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market is expected to be completed by September.
It includes reception, library and classrooms, along with group and meeting rooms, toilets, plant rooms and stores.
The six mobile units that have been on site for five years and used by the children will be removed once the project is complete.
The new block has been in use for four weeks with 270 pupils and 9 classes working in it.
Matthew Try, headteacher at Hillcrest Primary School, said: "The kids love it, we had to close the school for two days last week to move everything from the temporary units to the new build in preparation for them coming back.
You may also want to watch:
"The aim of the launch is to raise awareness and signify to the children the new building."
The extension is also a prototype build for how the council wants Norfolk schools to be.
My Try said: "It will be the first school of its kind in Norfolk.
"The project is environmentally friendly and uses intelligent lighting, which is turned on from movement.
"It is also run by natural ventilation which is triggered by the rising CO2 levels."
Solar panels are also used on the new build to generate energy.
The school is one of the largest primary schools in the county and is set to increase its pupil size from 507 to 630.
A launch on Tuesday, June 11, will involve the school choir and the cutting of a ribbon in preparation for the expected completion in September, which also marks the 40th anniversary of the school.
Comments have been disabled on this article.