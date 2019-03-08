Search

Which shade of grey? High school tells 11-year-old her trousers are 'wrong colour'

PUBLISHED: 12:12 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 11 September 2019

Daniella Tye and her daughter Kezia Wildey-Tye, 11, who was told by the Hewett Academy in Norwich that her trouserse breached its uniform policy as they were the wrong colour. Picture: Daniella Tye

Daniella Tye

An 11-year-old girl was reportedly kept out of classes on her first day at high school because her trousers were "the wrong colour".

Kezia Wildey-Tye, from Norwich, was about to start her first day at the Hewett Academy last Wednesday when she was pulled aside by staff over her Littlewoods trousers, which were in an incorrect shade of grey.

Her mother Daniella Tye said she was shocked by the ruling as the offending trousers were the same shade as a school skirt for sale on the academy's online uniform shop.

The Hewett Academy, which is run by the Inspiration Trust and rated good by Ofsted, said its uniform policy was shared with all parents and that it was proud of its high expectations.

Miss Tye, 30, said her daughter was "proud and happy" to wear her uniform.

"She texted me to say she had got there. She was excited but a bit nervous. The next thing I knew she texted me from the toilet at 2pm saying she had been brought to the behaviour unit and had been there all day," she said.

"They lined up all the year sevens and she was pulled out in front of everyone.

"Kezia was very upset, she didn't want to go back the next day. She felt that she had done something wrong because she was sent to the behaviour unit with kids who had been naughty."

Miss Tye said she asked the school if Kezia would have to be kept at home until her new, correctly-coloured trousers arrived - and was told a note would suffice to excuse her.

"Why didn't they do that in the first place?" she said.

"Her confidence has just been slashed, but the other kids have been great - she had so many positive messages when they found out what had happened."

Miss Tye said such penalisation "needs to stop". "An 11-year-old child should not be put aside and shut in a behaviour room. I think there should have been a different approach, especially since it was her first day at school," she said.

A Hewett Academy spokesman said: "We are proud of our high standards and expectations at the Hewett Academy and our published uniform policy is shared with all parents.

"Our smart uniform helps students to feel proud and ready for learning. We are a community-focused school and our most recent Ofsted report praised our 'culture of high expectations and aspirations'."

It follows a 14-year-old being told by Dereham Neatherd High School that her trousers were "too tight".

