Are you 'peeing' serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

PUBLISHED: 08:17 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 27 November 2019

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A secondary school has defended its decision to take the doors off its pupil toilets.

The Hewett Academy in Norwich has removed the external main doors from all but one of its toilets to make them "open plan".

The school, in Cecil Road, said the change had been suggested by pupils and that it would improve pupil safety "without compromising privacy" - but some parents are yet to be convinced by the move.

Open plan toilets - for both boys and girls - are becoming more commonplace in high schools around England, with most of those which opt for them claiming to have done so for safety reasons.

The trend, along with that for unisex toilets, is said to reduce the potential for bullying and vandalism.

But parents and carers have raised concerns about the privacy implications of open plan toilets, as other pupils - and potentially CCTV cameras - in the corridors could see inside.

A spokesperson for Inspiration Trust, which runs The Hewett Academy, said: "Open plan toilets, with individual private cubicles, are common place in schools nowadays, as they improve safety and can reduce the potential for bullying, without compromising privacy.

"The change was first suggested by prefects and the school council and has been very positively received by pupils."

