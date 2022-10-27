Parts of city school could be demolished under plans being drawn up

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Plans are being drawn up which could see large parts of a city school demolished and replaced.

The Hewett Academy on the edge of Norwich has been listed as one of four Norfolk schools to be redeveloped as part of a £1bn project.

Education bosses are now drawing up plans for what this redevelopment will look like, with speculation mounting that it could see large swathes of the original building demolished and replaced.

One option said to be under consideration would involve some aspects of the school, including its clock tower and theatre, being preserved.

The Inspiration Trust, which runs the school, says "feasibility work" is being carried out, but remains tight-lipped about what precise options are being drawn up.

The school in Cecil Road dates back to the 1950s when it originally consisted of three separate sites which were later merged into one in 1970.

With parts of the building more than 60 years old, the trust applied for inclusion in the government's school rebuilding programme and, in July, it was included in the latest tranche of schools announced.

Speaking at the time, Inspiration Trust chief executive Gareth Stevens said the project was to make sure the site is "fit for purpose".

However, it has yet to be revealed exactly what the project could entail and which, if any, parts of the school will remain.

In 2012, the school was included in a list of buildings of historic and architectural significance collated by the Norwich Society - which was agreed and adopted by the city council.

This means that any redevelopment plan would need to be done in a sympathetic way and that plans would be put under greater scrutiny once they have been finalised.

The site was designed by award-winning architect David Percival, who was responsible for a number of other landmark buildings in the city, including the now-demolished St Augustine's swimming pool and the Central Library, which burned down in 1994.

An Inspiration Trust spokeswoman said no further information is available about the project but that "concrete plans" would be shared as soon as they have been developed.