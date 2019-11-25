Search

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

PUBLISHED: 20:50 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:04 25 November 2019

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A village primary school has been forced to close on Tuesday after a drainage issue left it without working toilets.

Hethersett VC Primary School contacted parents through text and social media on Monday evening, alerting them to the problem that has rendered it unable to open to pupils.

A post placed on the school's Facebook page and attributed to headteacher Matthew Parslow-Williams reads: "Dear Parents, Apologies for having to close the school tomorrow - we know this is not ideal for anyone and appreciate your understanding during this difficult time.

"The school is closed tomorrow (Tuesday, November 26) due to our draining system failing - we have no working toilets and have some effluent sewage raising to the surface. "Pupil safety and wellbeing is our number on priority, hence the decision to close to school tomorrow.

"A decision like this is never taken lightly and we hope that the specialist team arriving tomorrow can help resolve the issue as quickly allowing us to reopen.

"We will do all that we can to reopen in the safest possible way and also keep you informed ASAP regarding this

"Thank you again for your understanding and continued support."

A school trip for year six pupils, however, will go ahead as planned.

It comes after the school confirmed last week that building work to almost double to school in side was due to begin this week.

The school, which had previously operated as a junior school, began running as a primary school this September.

