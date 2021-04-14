News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk school pupil scores football scholarship at League One club

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:38 AM April 14, 2021   
Hethersett Academy pupil Gabriel Overton playing football for Peterborough United U16s.

Hethersett Academy pupil Gabriel Overton playing football for Peterborough United U16s.

A Year 11 student at Hethersett Academy has won a scholarship with League One club Peterborough United. 

Gabriel Overton, who joined Hethersett Academy in Year 9, impressed coaches after signing for the U16 team and has now been offered a two-year scholarship with Posh U18 team.

The youngster, who more regularly played tennis before moving to Hethersett, said: “If I hadn’t joined Hethersett Academy in Year 9, I wouldn’t have started playing and none of this would have happened. 

“The school has always been incredibly supportive of my football, and has done whatever they could to support me.

“They’ve let me go for matches, training, and other meetings, because they knew I’d catch up on any work missed and would never let it affect my school work.”

Nick Austin, head of PE at Hethersett Academy, said: “Gabe is an exceptional sportsman and an exceptional young man. He has every attribute going for him both academically and sporting. He’s as modest as they come, but he is filled with confidence in his own ability.”

