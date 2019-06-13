Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Junior school unveils £4m transformation plan

13 June, 2019 - 06:00
Hethersett Junior School. A £4m expansion is planned to turn the school outside Norwich into an all-through primary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hethersett Junior School. A £4m expansion is planned to turn the school outside Norwich into an all-through primary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A £4m expansion scheme at a Norfolk school will see it nearly double in size to cope with increasing demand.

Proposals to turn Hethersett Junior School into an all-through primary will see its capacity increase from 240 to 420 pupils, with two forms per year.

The centrepiece of the plan is a new fully accessible building with eight classrooms, a breakout area, library, staff rooms and studio hall, which will accommodate the school's younger pupils (reception to year three).

There will also be some minor refurbishments to the existing school.

The plan also includes access improvements for vehicles and pedestrians, including the creation of a second pedestrian access from Admiral's Way, remodelling the driveway and extending the car park at the front of the school.

To counteract effects on the school's PE space, a new hard play area - designed in consultation with Sport England - is proposed with markings for football, netball, tennis and mini-tennis.

You may also want to watch:

A design and access statement submitted with the plans said the school's "very generous" site in Queens Road was large enough to accommodate a two-form entry primary school.

A public planning event took place at Hethersett Junior School in November on the expansion plans and gleaned mostly positive feedback, although concerns were raised about traffic congestion and parking. South Norfolk Council has also been consulted.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: "This is an exciting milestone in the transformation of education in Hethersett.

"We're investing more than £20m to provide more school places in this growing village at what are already good and outstanding schools."

The expansion at Hethersett Junior School is part of a larger plan to significantly increase school places in the growing Norwich suburb.

It was one area marked out for major growth in Norfolk County Council's schools' local growth and investment plan, which was approved by councillors in March.

Plans are progressing in Hethersett, with permission granted for a new building at Woodside Infant School - which is expanding into a primary - and an £8m expansion at Hethersett Academy, the area's increasingly popular secondary school.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police investigate after man sexually assaults dog walker in quiet Norfolk village

A man sexually assaulted a dog walker on Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. Photo: Google

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Plain clothed police officers to be deployed following drug concerns

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: Police

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘Brainless morons and idiots’ - Police slam drive-by vandals after 47 cars hit by stones and bricks

Det Insp Chris Hinitt says the public can play a key role in helping police catch those responsible for damaging vehicles in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Junior school unveils £4m transformation plan

Hethersett Junior School. A £4m expansion is planned to turn the school outside Norwich into an all-through primary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists