Village high school celebrates retaining outstanding rating

Celebrations at Hethersett Academy after it was rated outstanding by Ofsted - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A village school is celebrating after being rated outstanding for the second Ofsted inspection in a row.

Following a summer with record-breaking GCSE results, Hethersett Academy has been given a second reason to celebrate.

The school has been given the highest available rating by the education watchdog, retaining the status it earned in 2016.

Jane Diver, Hethersett Academy principal, said: "We are absolutely delighted with this outcome.

"Our team and students deserve this recognition, they work incredibly hard to achieve exceptionally high standards."

It comes after the school earned the highest level of progress in Norfolk and a 92pc GCSE pass rate - its record set of results.

The Ofsted report states that pupils "flourish" at the school and have "very high expectations of their own and others' behaviour".

Gareth Stevens, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, which runs the school, said: "It has been a fantastic year for Hethersett Academy. I am incredibly proud of all the students and staff."