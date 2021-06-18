High school sends pupils home after four coronavirus cases

Published: 10:21 AM June 18, 2021

Pupils at a Norfolk high school have been told to self-isolate after confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The entire Year 7 at Hethersett Academy has returned to remote learning from home following four positive cases.

Children in the year group bubble have been asked to isolate for 10 days in accordance with Public Health England guidelines.

Parents were informed of the confirmed case, though most pupils are unaffected and are continuing to attend school as normal.

Jane Diver, principal at Hethersett Academy, said: "Due to the robust testing we identified four positive cases of Covid-19 in the Year 7 cohort.

“We have followed the national guidance and a letter has been given to parents informing them the pupils must therefore stay at home and self-isolate until June 24.

“Remote learning will now be offered to all impacted children. The school remains open to all other children.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England."

The school said any child already self-isolating, with an initial return to school date of June 22, will be permitted to return on that date.

Only those children newly isolating after potential contact on June 14, need to isolate until June 24 inclusive.

