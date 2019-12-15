Search

School children take councillors on 'dangerous' walk they have deemed safe

PUBLISHED: 12:26 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 15 December 2019

Students denied a school bus because the two mile journey has been deemed "safe to walk" will lead councillors along their suggested route, to demonstrate why they believe it is dangerous.

Part of the route suggested by Norfolk County Council, between Little Melton and Hethersett Academy. Photo: GooglePart of the route suggested by Norfolk County Council, between Little Melton and Hethersett Academy. Photo: Google

Last month Hethersett Academy announced it would no longer run a bus service between Little Melton and the school, leaving more than 30 children without transport next academic year.

Norfolk County Council refused to replace the service, on the grounds that there was a safe walking route between the village and the school, despite parents' insistence the route was too dangerous to walk along.

On Monday morning, a group of students, parents and councillors will walk the route, with those lobbying for a bus service hoping the experience will demonstrate to councillors why children should not be forced to make the journey by foot.

Hethersett Academy students living in Little Melton will no longer have access to school transport. Photo: GoogleHethersett Academy students living in Little Melton will no longer have access to school transport. Photo: Google

Jessica Cole, whose daughter attends the academy, is leading the walk, which will start at 8am on December 16, at the Village Inn pub on School Lane.

South Norfolk councillor David Bills will be joined by other from the district council.

The key concerns parents have about the journey include the lack of path and street lights, the volume of large vans and lorries on the road and the large puddles which form following wet weather.

