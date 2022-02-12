Village school launches 'Twosday' fundraising drive for new trim trail

Children at Hemblington Primary are fundraising for a new trim trail - Credit: Leanne Roper

A school which rallied to reduce speed limits in its village is hoping the same community spirit can produce the goods again.

In December 2020, Hemblington Primary School launched a campaign to reduce the village speed limit to 20mph, two months after one of its pupils was hit by a car.

And last year, these calls were heard when the reduction was granted by Norfolk County Council.

Fabulous fundraising at #Hemblington Primary for the Trim Trail repairs pic.twitter.com/XlUKhksYQf — ˜”*°•Clare Fletcher (@cfletcherDoS) February 11, 2022

Now, the campaigning schoolchildren have turned their attention to a fundraising drive in hopes of replacing the school's trim trail.

The outdoor play equipment has been out of action for more than a year, after it was declared unfit for purpose and condemned.

However, replacing the provision, which allows children to play and exercise outdoors, has thus far proven too costly - with three different quotes from Norfolk-based companies all coming in greater than £30,000.

Refusing to be denied though, the school's pupils and parents are aiming to recapture the same community spirit that slowed the village's speed limit to raise the funds needed for the kit - and the campaign is gathering pace.

The friends of the school have centred their fundraising efforts around 'Twosday' - a nickname given to February 22 this year, given the date of 22.2.22.

Children have been set the goal of either raising £22.22 or £222.22 each by this date, in hopes of amassing enough to purchase a new trim trail combined.

And some youngsters have taken the theme even further, by centring their challenges around the number two - for example, some children have chosen to cycle 22 miles, while another has made 22 cards which she plans to sell.

And a large LED screen has been placed just outside the school playground showing off some of the great examples of fundraising already going on.

Leanne Roper, who chairs of the Friends of Hemblington Primary School PTA, said: "We've given the children the task of doing their own fundraiser to raise either £22.22 or £222.22 for the school and it has really taken off.

"Some children have already raised more than their £222.22 target already."

