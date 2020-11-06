School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A school in Norfolk has closed and pupils have been told to self-isolate following confirmed coronavirus cases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All pupils at Hemblington Primary School have been sent home for an unspecified period while a plan is put in place to deal with the outbreak.

In a letter to parents on Friday, November 6 the village school, which has 162 pupils and is run by the Yare Education Trust, said it had been informed of two confirmed positive cases, adding “for this reason we will need to close the school”.

MORE: Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parents were asked to collect children on Friday morning following the closure. Those who had been in close contact with the people who tested positive have been told to self-isolate for 14-days.

The school, on Mill Lane in Blofield Heath, serves the village and a small surrounding area.

The Yare Education Trust said headteacher Kendra Collier has moved to reassure parents that the situation is under control and that the school has followed the national guidance.

You may also want to watch:

Clare Fletcher, trust acting CEO, said: “Our priority is to prevent the spread of the virus and keep our communities safe.

“The school has contacted any parent/carer whose child is considered to have been in close contact with the cases so they can take the appropriate actions. We send everyone affected our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

She said the school had “closed temporarily” to enable the staff to implement their action plan and manage the situation in a controlled way.

MORE: Norfolk parents could still be fined over pupil absence during second lockdown

“We will keep this situation under review and update parents/carers as anything changes,” she added.

“There are arrangements in place to ensure the self-isolating pupils have home learning support from next week.”

Parents have been told that if they, or their children, have symptoms, they can help to prevent the spread of the virus by self-isolating and booking a test by, calling 119 or visiting

www.nhs.uk