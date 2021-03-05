News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Children inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to raise money for NHS

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:30 AM March 5, 2021   
Children and staff at Hellesdon Community Pre-School celebrating 2021 World Book Day after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Children and staff at Hellesdon Community Pre-School celebrating 2021 World Book Day after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore. - Credit: Hellesdon Community Pre-School

Children are raising money for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore on World Book Day.

To mark the annual event on Thursday, March 4, three, four and five-year-olds from Hellesdon Community Pre-School dressed up as 1940s evacuees in tribute to the late centenarian who raised £32.7m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

James argues that people like the Queen and Captain Tom Moore have been through far worse than most

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died age 100 in February 2021. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The children listened to parts of a story of his life called One Hundred Steps as well as enjoying dancing to 1940s music and enjoying street party food.

And after being inspired by Sir Ton's fundraising they are doing their own fundraising challenges for the NHS and the charity-run pre-school.

Pre-school manager, Alison Roberts-Jones, said: "We wanted to say thank you to our lovely parents that work for the NHS and are critical workers. It was a lovely day with afternoon tea and dancing."

Kaye Bell, deputy manager, said it was an emotional moment reading the book.

NHS

