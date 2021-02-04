Pupils hold biscuit sale to raise money to buy gifts for health workers

Published: 4:49 PM February 4, 2021

School children have thanked local health workers by buying them presents with money raised from a biscuit sale.

Pupils at Heartwood Primary School in Swaffham had set out to make thank you cards for key workers in the town, but two children, Asa and Harry, decided to take their thanks a step further by setting up a biscuit sale to raise money to buy presents for staff at nearby Campingland Surgery.

Gifts chosen by the children included chocolates, plants and cuddly toys.

Heartwood pupils sell biscuits to raise funds for presents to give to health workers. - Credit: Heartwood Primary School

Ben Powley, the teacher who helped the children set up the biscuit sale, said: "These boys had made a shop in the classroom while playing and we extended it from there, we had made thank you cards as part of a school project, but these two boys wanted to buy a gift for the people who worked at the doctors.

"So I helped them make biscuits which we then sold on their little stall to staff in the school and then they chose what they wanted to buy and I delivered the presents on Tuesday.

"We're always looking for a way to make a difference in our community."



