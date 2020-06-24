Video

Headteachers warn schools can only fully reopen in September if social distancing is dropped

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen's Hill Primary School and Nursery. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

School leaders have warned all pupils will only be able to return to classrooms in September if social distancing is abandoned.

Headteacher Bob Holderness outside The Parkside School in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Headteacher Bob Holderness outside The Parkside School in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The concerns have been raised after Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “There has been a lot of conjecture that relaxing the two-metre social distancing rule to one metre will allow all children to return to school in September. This is pure fantasy. There just isn’t enough space in many classrooms to do this. It isn’t a magic bullet.”

Former Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Danny Hewitt Former Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Danny Hewitt

Dr Roger Harris, executive headteacher of North Walsham High School, said: “If the government said they wanted all children back in September and they have to adhere to a one metre plus distance that won’t work. I don’t know any school in the country where that would work. If they said they want schools to open as normal with measures including hand sanitisation, we can work with that.”

He stressed that schools, and parents, staff and children needed to know in detail from the government how the proposed September opening would work.

“The teachers want to come back to work in the classroom. The unions are looking out for people who genuinely cannot work. Teachers are not sitting at home doing DIY, they are on their computers responding to work they set on Google Classroom.”

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen’s Hill Primary and Nursery School in Costessey, said: “I think a September full opening could be possible if social distancing within individual classes is not needed. Schools are very unlikely to look like they did at the start of this academic year. We are going to have to be prepared for change at any moment depending on local and national circumstances. Staff want to be back in the classrooms teaching and we know that many children in non-priority year groups are desperate to be back with a non-virtual teacher. We will all work as hard as we can and be as creative as possible.”

Bob Holderness, headteacher of The Parkside School in Norwich, which teaches children with complex needs, said: “We need a proper strategy to bring back pupils in September, but each school’s unique circumstances must be considered. Any strategy must also include the particular issues faced by children with the full range of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.”

