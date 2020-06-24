Search

Advanced search

Video

Headteachers warn schools can only fully reopen in September if social distancing is dropped

PUBLISHED: 16:09 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 24 June 2020

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen's Hill Primary School and Nursery. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen's Hill Primary School and Nursery. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

School leaders have warned all pupils will only be able to return to classrooms in September if social distancing is abandoned.

Headteacher Bob Holderness outside The Parkside School in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Headteacher Bob Holderness outside The Parkside School in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The concerns have been raised after Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “There has been a lot of conjecture that relaxing the two-metre social distancing rule to one metre will allow all children to return to school in September. This is pure fantasy. There just isn’t enough space in many classrooms to do this. It isn’t a magic bullet.”

Former Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Danny HewittFormer Suffolk headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Danny Hewitt

Dr Roger Harris, executive headteacher of North Walsham High School, said: “If the government said they wanted all children back in September and they have to adhere to a one metre plus distance that won’t work. I don’t know any school in the country where that would work. If they said they want schools to open as normal with measures including hand sanitisation, we can work with that.”

He stressed that schools, and parents, staff and children needed to know in detail from the government how the proposed September opening would work.

“The teachers want to come back to work in the classroom. The unions are looking out for people who genuinely cannot work. Teachers are not sitting at home doing DIY, they are on their computers responding to work they set on Google Classroom.”

MORE: ‘I’m confident they’re doing everything right’: parents drop children off at school

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen’s Hill Primary and Nursery School in Costessey, said: “I think a September full opening could be possible if social distancing within individual classes is not needed. Schools are very unlikely to look like they did at the start of this academic year. We are going to have to be prepared for change at any moment depending on local and national circumstances. Staff want to be back in the classrooms teaching and we know that many children in non-priority year groups are desperate to be back with a non-virtual teacher. We will all work as hard as we can and be as creative as possible.”

Bob Holderness, headteacher of The Parkside School in Norwich, which teaches children with complex needs, said: “We need a proper strategy to bring back pupils in September, but each school’s unique circumstances must be considered. Any strategy must also include the particular issues faced by children with the full range of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Boxer Sam Sexton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘No attempt at decency’ - Starbucks apologises after worker ‘orders’ busker to move on

Busker Chris James, who was left intimidated after a Starbucks worker told him to move on. Picture: Dickie Hartt

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Boxer Sam Sexton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City beat Everton to keep survival hopes alive?

Norwich City were beaten 3-0 by Southampton behind closed doors at Carrow Road on Friday Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool