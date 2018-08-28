Headteacher promises to turn around inadequate north Norfolk school

A north Norfolk headteacher has promised to transform a school rated inadequate for failing to “ensure pupil’s safety”.

Inspectors found “vulnerable children had been at risk” at All Saints School, in Lessingham during the school’s Ofsted inspection in September.

The report, published on November 13, found systems for assessing staff suitability were, until recently, “not fit for purpose” and described the system for managing and recording concerns as “poorly organised”.

The school was found to be inadequate in the following areas:

• Effectiveness of leadership and management;

• Personal development, behaviour and welfare;

• Overall effectiveness;

• And overall effectiveness at previous inspection.

And the school was found to require improvement in its quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and pupil outcomes.

But interim headteacher Susan Gothard said: “By the time the inspectors came in September I had been in post for two weeks.

“They acknowledged the progress and the amazing things the school has done [in that time] but unfortunately up until then it had been inadequate and more inadequate.

“Two weeks isn’t enough time to show sustained progress.”

Mrs Gothard said she couldn’t comment on the school’s previous management, but added: “It’s fair to say that a school is judged by its head teacher.

“Everything that happens in a school is the head teacher’s issue and they take responsibilty for it.”

Mrs Gothard said since she had come into post the school had changed the way all safeguarding records were done, introduced a senior leadership team, stopped teaching classes in mixed year groups, reassessed every child in the school, and provided more additional learning support.

She said: “I might invite Ofsted back as I want them to see in a very short space of time that everything is getting better.

“But it needs to be after enough time to show sustained progress.”

Mrs Gothard also praised the school’s staff, and said: “I haven’t done all this work. This is the work of my superb staff.

“All they need is leadership. The staff and senior leadership team are excellent.”

All Saints School, near Stalham, had an unannounced inspection from Tuesday, September 25, to Thursday, September 27, 2018.