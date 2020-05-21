Search

Heads and union to join parents for online schools reopening debate

PUBLISHED: 10:38 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 21 May 2020

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth, with pupils. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Headteachers and the Norfolk representative of the biggest teachers’ union are set to join parents for a virtual video debate of the reopening of schools.

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant LibraryBinks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

With reception, year one and year six pupils set to return to school from June 1, how schools can operate successfully and whether parents feel safe sending their children will be discussed at our latest Open House debate, taking place online via video conferencing platform Zoom from 11am on Friday, May 22.

Those taking part will include Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at Bignold Primary, Angel Road Junior and Angel Road Infant; Sarah Shirras, head at St Williams Primary, Norwich, and Mel Fearns, head of St George’s Primary in Great Yarmouth. Scott Lyons, district secretary of the NEU for Norfolk, will give a teacher’s perspective.

Scott Lyons, district secretary of the NEU for Norfolk. Picture by Martin GeorgeScott Lyons, district secretary of the NEU for Norfolk. Picture by Martin George

Parents are being invited to join the debate too.

EDP and Evening News editor David Powles said: “We’d love to hear from people regarding their concerns and questions and hopefully this can be a good forum to help parents and those in the education sector to decide what to do now.”

Parents can register in advance for the webinar by CLICKING HERE

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively if you wish to take part, please email steve.anglesey@archant.co.uk

