Head of Norfolk academy trust to step down after less than a year in job

Mark Adamson, right, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust, is stepping down. Pictured with Tony Hull, former chief executive of the trust, and Sue Baldwin, regional schools commissioner for the area. Picture: Evolution Academy Trust Archant

The head of an academy trust has announced his departure at the end of his first term in the job.

Mark Adamson took the post of chief executive at the Evolution Academy Trust in September.

But he has decided to step down due to “personal reasons”, and will leave at the end of the spring term in 2019.

He said: “Personal circumstances have changed and the trustees have been very understanding.

“I have been a teacher or senior leader in Norfolk for 18 years so it is quite a shift, but I thought with things changing it was time to move on.

“Standards in every school are rising and we have new schools joining. Things are going very well and I can leave with my head held high.”

The Evolution Academy Trust runs schools around Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft including Costessey Infant and Junior Schools, Filby Primary and Poplars Community Primary.