Search

Advanced search

Head of Norfolk academy trust to step down after less than a year in job

01 December, 2018 - 18:00
Mark Adamson, right, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust, is stepping down. Pictured with Tony Hull, former chief executive of the trust, and Sue Baldwin, regional schools commissioner for the area. Picture: Evolution Academy Trust

Mark Adamson, right, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust, is stepping down. Pictured with Tony Hull, former chief executive of the trust, and Sue Baldwin, regional schools commissioner for the area. Picture: Evolution Academy Trust

Archant

The head of an academy trust has announced his departure at the end of his first term in the job.

Mark Adamson took the post of chief executive at the Evolution Academy Trust in September.

But he has decided to step down due to “personal reasons”, and will leave at the end of the spring term in 2019.

He said: “Personal circumstances have changed and the trustees have been very understanding.

“I have been a teacher or senior leader in Norfolk for 18 years so it is quite a shift, but I thought with things changing it was time to move on.

“Standards in every school are rising and we have new schools joining. Things are going very well and I can leave with my head held high.”

The Evolution Academy Trust runs schools around Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft including Costessey Infant and Junior Schools, Filby Primary and Poplars Community Primary.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Norfolk independent school with £40,000-a-year fees slammed by inspectors

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's registered address at ABC Wharf, Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The school has been rated as

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast