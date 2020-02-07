Search

Library transformed into Hogwarts for special Happy Potter celebration

PUBLISHED: 13:35 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 07 February 2020

The sixth annual Harry Potter night at Neatherd High School Dereham. Students are encouraged to dress up as their favourite witches and wizards, and this year's theme is the Triwizard Tournament. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Muggles and wizards from across Dereham were transported to the magical world of Harry Potter when their school library was transformed into the Great Hall of Hogwarts.

It comes following the sixth annual Harry Potter Book Night, when fans of all ages are invited to celebrate J.K. Rowling's novels and pass the magic on to young readers.

Dozens of pupils from Neatherd High School piled into the library on Thursday, February 6, for the celebration of all things Potter, under this year's theme of the Triwizard Tournament.

Magical activities included meeting and greeting real owls, taking part in the 'sorting hat' tradition, wizard duels, spelling-binding sorcery, a trivia quiz, and sampling refreshments such as the bestselling book's famous Butter Beer and Hogsmeade treats.

Organiser and librarian Lorraine Gill said: "It's a nice way for pupils and families to share in the magic."

