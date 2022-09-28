Village school begins new era with bishop's blessing

A newly-established all-through school has marked its new beginning with a blessing from a bishop.

Harleston Sancroft Academy officially opened its doors on September 1, following the merger of two village schools.

The school was created by the amalgamation of Harleston Primary Academy and Archbishop Sancroft High School - meaning children will now spend their entire school journey, from three to 16, at the same site.

The opening was marked earlier this month with a blessing from the Bishop of Thetford, the Rt Revd Alan Winton.

Bishop Alan led a ceremony at the school which also saw readings made by two primary phase pupils - Connie and Lily - and two secondary children - Milly and Aiden.

Headteacher Rob Connelly said: "Our journey to become one school began some years ago with a desire to further enhance and improve the educational provision and experience of local children and their families.

"Today, we are excited by the future of our school and, more importantly, the future of our incredible students, staff and the wider Harleston community."