News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Meet Norfolk's own Karate Kid - who hopes to compete on world stage

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:00 PM June 29, 2022
Alex Taylor, who is representing England in the world martial arts championship in Italy

Karate prospect Alex Taylor hopes to represent England at the WTKA World Championship in Italy - Credit: Jungle PR

A Norfolk teenager is hoping to represent his country in a global martial arts competition.

Alex Taylor, 15, has been selected to represent England at the World Traditional Karate Association's World Championship, which will see him compete alongside around 6,000 others from across the globe.

The youngster, who attends Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, is now looking to raise the funds to be able to compete at the event, which is held in Italy in October.

Alex Taylor, who is representing England in the world martial arts championship in Italy

Karate prospect Alex Taylor hopes to represent England at the WTKA World Championship in Italy - Credit: Jungle PR

He said: "I am really excited about this opportunity and we are working very hard to get ready for the competition.

"I am training every day and can't wait."

Maise Emmerson, one of his Black Belt Karate instructors, said: "This is fantastic achievement and an amazing opportunity that is a result of Alex's dedication, hard work and commitment to karate.

"This event is 100pc self-funded by the students and their families, so we aim to host some fundraising events throughout the year to support them on their journey."

Alex Taylor, who is representing England in the world martial arts championship in Italy

Karate prospect Alex Taylor hopes to represent England at the WTKA World Championship in Italy - Credit: Jungle PR

Robert Connelly, executive headteacher of the school, which is part of the St Benets Multi Academy Trust, said the academy was "incredibly proud" of the teenager.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News

Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon