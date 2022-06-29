Meet Norfolk's own Karate Kid - who hopes to compete on world stage

Karate prospect Alex Taylor hopes to represent England at the WTKA World Championship in Italy - Credit: Jungle PR

A Norfolk teenager is hoping to represent his country in a global martial arts competition.

Alex Taylor, 15, has been selected to represent England at the World Traditional Karate Association's World Championship, which will see him compete alongside around 6,000 others from across the globe.

The youngster, who attends Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, is now looking to raise the funds to be able to compete at the event, which is held in Italy in October.

Karate prospect Alex Taylor hopes to represent England at the WTKA World Championship in Italy - Credit: Jungle PR

He said: "I am really excited about this opportunity and we are working very hard to get ready for the competition.

"I am training every day and can't wait."

Maise Emmerson, one of his Black Belt Karate instructors, said: "This is fantastic achievement and an amazing opportunity that is a result of Alex's dedication, hard work and commitment to karate.

"This event is 100pc self-funded by the students and their families, so we aim to host some fundraising events throughout the year to support them on their journey."

Karate prospect Alex Taylor hopes to represent England at the WTKA World Championship in Italy - Credit: Jungle PR

Robert Connelly, executive headteacher of the school, which is part of the St Benets Multi Academy Trust, said the academy was "incredibly proud" of the teenager.