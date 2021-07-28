News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Primary and secondary schools join forces under new leadership

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:22 AM July 28, 2021   
Richard Cranmer and Rob Connelly

Richard Cranmer, chief executive of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, and Rob Connelly, executive headteacher for the Harleston Federation. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

Primary and secondary schools in a Norfolk town have joined forces to provide all-through schooling from pupils aged from three to 16.

The shake-up will see Harleston Primary Academy align with Archbishop Sancroft High School under a new leadership team.

Rob Connelly, the newly appointed executive headteacher for the Harleston Federation, will lead both schools with Mark Carlyle appointed head of school of Harleston Primary Academy.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the executive headteacher and look forward to continuing my work alongside the staff, students and families to ensure the very best school experience for all.”

Pupils at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston. 

Pupils at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

Richard Cranmer, chief executive of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, which runs the schools, said: “Achieving a closer working relationship between the two schools in Harleston has been the plan for some time. 

“In 2019 the two governing bodies federated and earlier this year both leadership teams started working more closely together.

Pupils at Harleston Church of England Primary Academy.

Pupils at Harleston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

“The vision of the trust board is that we create one ‘all-through school’ to provide a very high standard of education seamlessly from the age of three to 16.”

